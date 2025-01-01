Menu
Account
Sign In
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2007 JEEP WRANGLER X 4X4 (Pictured in photo) Options including: Removable Hard top, Am/Fm Cd player, Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2007 Jeep Wrangler

230,730 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2DR X

Watch This Vehicle
12654498

2007 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2DR X

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 12654498
  2. 12654498
  3. 12654498
  4. 12654498
  5. 12654498
  6. 12654498
  7. 12654498
  8. 12654498
  9. 12654498
  10. 12654498
  11. 12654498
  12. 12654498
  13. 12654498
  14. 12654498
  15. 12654498
  16. 12654498
  17. 12654498
  18. 12654498
  19. 12654498
  20. 12654498
  21. 12654498
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,730KM
VIN 1J4FA24157L209260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BB9260
  • Mileage 230,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2007 JEEP WRANGLER X 4X4 (Pictured in photo) Options including: Removable Hard top, Am/Fm Cd player, Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab/leather seats/backup camera for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab/leather seats/backup camera 273,586 KM $19,900 + GST
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD/Leather/Car starter/Backup Camera for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD/Leather/Car starter/Backup Camera 157,697 KM $15,900 + GST
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SE/Power sunroof Heated seats for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SE/Power sunroof Heated seats 169,005 KM $7,900 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ GST>

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2007 Jeep Wrangler