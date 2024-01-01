$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Kenworth W900
T/A
2007 Kenworth W900
T/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,728,442KM
VIN 1XKWDB9X27J998428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,728,442 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Monday September 23.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 29951
Lot #: 413
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* CAT C15 550 ACERT * GVWR: 53200LBS * ENGINE REQUIRES REPAIR * * CVIP: 08/24 * 30311 ENGINE HRS * PTO *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
2007 Kenworth W900