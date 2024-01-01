Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Monday September 23.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 29951 <br/>Lot #: 413 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * CAT C15 550 ACERT * GVWR: 53200LBS * ENGINE REQUIRES REPAIR * * CVIP: 08/24 * 30311 ENGINE HRS * PTO * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Kenworth W900

1,728,442 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Kenworth W900

T/A

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Kenworth W900

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11704900
  2. 11704900
  3. 11704900
  4. 11704900
  5. 11704900
  6. 11704900
  7. 11704900
  8. 11704900
  9. 11704900
  10. 11704900
  11. 11704900
  12. 11704900
  13. 11704900
  14. 11704900
  15. 11704900
  16. 11704900
  17. 11704900
  18. 11704900
  19. 11704900
  20. 11704900
  21. 11704900
  22. 11704900
  23. 11704900
  24. 11704900
  25. 11704900
  26. 11704900
  27. 11704900
  28. 11704900
  29. 11704900
  30. 11704900
  31. 11704900
  32. 11704900
  33. 11704900
  34. 11704900
  35. 11704900
  36. 11704900
  37. 11704900
  38. 11704900
  39. 11704900
  40. 11704900
  41. 11704900
  42. 11704900
  43. 11704900
  44. 11704900
  45. 11704900
  46. 11704900
  47. 11704900
  48. 11704900
  49. 11704900
  50. 11704900
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,728,442KM
VIN 1XKWDB9X27J998428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,728,442 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Monday September 23.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 29951
Lot #: 413
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* CAT C15 550 ACERT * GVWR: 53200LBS * ENGINE REQUIRES REPAIR * * CVIP: 08/24 * 30311 ENGINE HRS * PTO *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 Audi A4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Audi A4 168,456 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2004 BMW X3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 BMW X3 222,041 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 209,837 KM $6,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Kenworth W900