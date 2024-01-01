2007 Lexus SC 430

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p><br><br><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><br><br><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><br><br><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><br><br><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><br><br><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><br><br><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><br><br><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><br><br><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><br><br><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><br><br><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p><br><br><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><br><br><br><br><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><br><br><br><br><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><br><br><br><br><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p><br><br><br><br><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727567760145_23735469877688598 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2007 Lexus SC 430

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Lexus SC 430

CONVERTIBLE | LEATHER | NAV | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Lexus SC 430

CONVERTIBLE | LEATHER | NAV | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JTHFN45Y879014444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GT4444
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C



GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!



We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM



- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!



- INSTANT APPROVALS!!



- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue



- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!



- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!



- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE



CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!



LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)



All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!





REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!





AMVIC LICENSED DEALER





Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.





Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
DIGITAL COMPASS
CUP HOLDERS
Electrochromic rearview mirror
WOOD SHIFT KNOB
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Lockable glove box
Rear heater ducts
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Map lamps
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
HomeLink universal transceiver
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution
Front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Force-limiting front seat belt pretensioners
All-position 3-point seat belts
Tire pressure warning system

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Anti-vibration subframe

Media / Nav / Comm

Cassette
CD Changer
DVD-BASED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
audio controls
(9) speakers

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
High solar energy absorbing window glass
Light control system
Front fog lamps
Body-coloured rear spoiler
Water repellent door glass

Convenience

Front centre console-inc: armrest

Additional Features

Adaptive Front Lighting System
Illuminated Lexus Scuff Plates
door ajar
voltmeter
dual trip odometer
storage
anti-dive/squat geometry
water temp
gas shocks
radio data system (RDS)
Pwr-retractable convertible hardtop
Electrochromic foldable pwr heated mirrors
Pwr fuel-filler door release w/lock
Leather door trim
Front seat-mounted dual side-impact airbags
Front dual 2-stage knee airbags
Passenger Seat Memory
Pwr diversity antenna
washers
Direct injection system (DIS) w/dual knock sensors
4.3L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission w/sequential multi-mode shifter
P245/40ZR18 performance summer run-flat tires
front passenger seat belt
jam protection
soft-touch heater controls
Independent double wishbone front suspension-inc: coil springs
Warning lamps-inc: low engine oil/fuel/washer fluid
Pwr windows-inc: front auto-up/down
High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps-inc: auto leveling
10-way pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 2-position driver seat memory system
3-spoke wood/leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel-inc: auto tilt w/memory
Instrumentation-inc: multi-function display
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: cabin air filter
Mark Levinson sound system-inc: AM/FM stereo
Double wishbone rear suspension-inc: coil springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB 4WD OFF ROAD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB 4WD OFF ROAD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS 209,527 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION | HEATED SEATS | HANDS FREE | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION | HEATED SEATS | HANDS FREE | $0 DOWN 144,865 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN 211,121 KM $13,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2007 Lexus SC 430