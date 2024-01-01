Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38306 <br/>Lot #: 702 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **CATALYTIC CONVERTER CUT/MISSING/BYPASSED** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Mazda B-Series

218,645 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mazda B-Series

B4000

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda B-Series

B4000

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11742645
  2. 11742645
  3. 11742645
  4. 11742645
  5. 11742645
  6. 11742645
  7. 11742645
  8. 11742645
  9. 11742645
  10. 11742645
  11. 11742645
  12. 11742645
  13. 11742645
  14. 11742645
  15. 11742645
  16. 11742645
  17. 11742645
  18. 11742645
  19. 11742645
  20. 11742645
  21. 11742645
  22. 11742645
  23. 11742645
  24. 11742645
  25. 11742645
  26. 11742645
  27. 11742645
  28. 11742645
  29. 11742645
  30. 11742645
  31. 11742645
  32. 11742645
  33. 11742645
  34. 11742645
  35. 11742645
  36. 11742645
  37. 11742645
Contact Seller

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,645KM
VIN 4F4ZR47E97PM03733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 38306
  • Mileage 218,645 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38306
Lot #: 702
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**CATALYTIC CONVERTER CUT/MISSING/BYPASSED**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Versa Note 200,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Escape SE 163,679 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford Focus SE 134,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda B-Series