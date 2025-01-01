Menu
2007 Mazda CX-7

114,831 KM

Details Description

$2,450

+ GST
12873080

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
114,831KM
VIN JM3ER293670109021

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 74977
  • Mileage 114,831 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON Wednesday August 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 74977
Lot #: 586
Reserve Price: $2,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**MOTOR NOISE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

