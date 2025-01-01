$2,450+ GST
2007 Mazda CX-7
2007 Mazda CX-7
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,450
+ GST
Used
114,831KM
VIN JM3ER293670109021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 74977
- Mileage 114,831 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON Wednesday August 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 74977
Lot #: 586
Reserve Price: $2,450
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**MOTOR NOISE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2007 Mazda CX-7