Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mazda CX-7

306,329 KM

Details Description Features

$5,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda CX-7

2007 Mazda CX-7

GS All-wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda CX-7

GS All-wheel Drive

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9979289
  2. 9979289
  3. 9979289
  4. 9979289
  5. 9979289
  6. 9979289
  7. 9979289
  8. 9979289
  9. 9979289
  10. 9979289
  11. 9979289
  12. 9979289
  13. 9979289
  14. 9979289
  15. 9979289
Contact Seller

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
306,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979289
  • Stock #: 140678
  • VIN: JM3ER293570140678

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 306,329 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MAZDA CX-7 GS WITH 306329 KMS, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CD Player,ABS,Rear Defrost,Traction Control,Passenger Air Bag,Cruise Control,Power Steering,Traction Control,Automatic Headlights,Cruise Control,Driver Air Bag,ABS,Turbocharged,Power Door Locks,Rear Bench Seat,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Door Locks,Power...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2007 Mazda CX-7 GS A...
 306,329 KM
$5,488 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,059 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 172,665 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory