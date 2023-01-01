$5,488+ tax & licensing
$5,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2007 Mazda CX-7
GS All-wheel Drive
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
306,329KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979289
- Stock #: 140678
- VIN: JM3ER293570140678
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 306,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CD Player,ABS,Rear Defrost,Traction Control,Passenger Air Bag,Cruise Control,Power Steering,Traction Control,Automatic Headlights,Cruise Control,Driver Air Bag,ABS,Turbocharged,Power Door Locks,Rear Bench Seat,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Door Locks,Power...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4