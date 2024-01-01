$2,950+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,573KM
VIN JM1BK32F371673293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 43659
- Mileage 162,573 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43659
Lot #: 514
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*SPARE TIRE IS ON VEHICLE, FULL SIZE TIRE IS FLAT AND IN THE TRUNK* *SPEEDO IN MILES*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2007 Mazda MAZDA3