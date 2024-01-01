Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39997 <br/>Lot #: 475 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

243,369 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11804933
  2. 11804933
  3. 11804933
  4. 11804933
  5. 11804933
  6. 11804933
  7. 11804933
  8. 11804933
  9. 11804933
  10. 11804933
  11. 11804933
  12. 11804933
  13. 11804933
  14. 11804933
  15. 11804933
  16. 11804933
  17. 11804933
  18. 11804933
  19. 11804933
  20. 11804933
  21. 11804933
  22. 11804933
  23. 11804933
  24. 11804933
  25. 11804933
  26. 11804933
  27. 11804933
  28. 11804933
  29. 11804933
  30. 11804933
  31. 11804933
  32. 11804933
  33. 11804933
Contact Seller

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,369KM
VIN JM1CR293570162938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39997
  • Mileage 243,369 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39997
Lot #: 475
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Mazda MAZDA5 243,369 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Pontiac Torrent 308,654 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Honda Pilot Touring 232,778 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda MAZDA5