2007 Mazda MAZDA5

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 0 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8649445

8649445 Stock #: 38733

38733 VIN: JM1CR293770160236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38733

Mileage 158,052 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.