2007 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2007 MAZDA 6 3.0L V6 FWD</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>177,342 KM</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>$3900.00+gst</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock #0522</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hlv4iw6OEi%2BWy0%2FBTZrymQLUV7Up7sIM</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )</span></p>

2007 Mazda MAZDA6

177,342 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mazda MAZDA6

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda MAZDA6

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1726872757
  2. 1726872757
  3. 1726872757
  4. 1726872757
  5. 1726872758
  6. 1726872757
  7. 1726872757
  8. 1726872665
  9. 1726872757
  10. 1726872757
  11. 1726872757
  12. 1726872757
  13. 1726872757
  14. 1726872757
  15. 1726872758
  16. 1726872665
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,342KM
Good Condition
VIN 1YVHP82D875M06368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,342 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MAZDA 6 3.0L V6 FWD
177,342 KM
$3900.00+gst
Stock #0522
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hlv4iw6OEi%2BWy0%2FBTZrymQLUV7Up7sIM
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Mazda MAZDA6 177,342 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Ext Cab 141.5
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Ext Cab 141.5" WB 4WD 195,748 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda MAZDA6