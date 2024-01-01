$3,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA6
2007 Mazda MAZDA6
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,342 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 MAZDA 6 3.0L V6 FWD
177,342 KM
$3900.00+gst
Stock #0522
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hlv4iw6OEi%2BWy0%2FBTZrymQLUV7Up7sIM
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-4881