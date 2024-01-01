$6,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Mercedes-Benz B200
2007 Mercedes-Benz B200
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$6,488
+ taxes & licensing
177,002KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDFH34X27J161391
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 177,002 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yRIh90Uf0ZepN8XusAEMAwRHaq3wOk4E
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI AWD BACKUP CAM SUNROOF REMOTE START BLUETOOTH 80,909 KM $39,988 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY NAVI 360 CAM PANORAMIC ROOF VENTILATED SEATS 63,010 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge TITANIUM AWD BACKUP CAM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER 117,716 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
Call Dealer
403-770-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2007 Mercedes-Benz B200