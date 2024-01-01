$6,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Mercedes-Benz B200
2007 Mercedes-Benz B200
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$6,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,393KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDFH33XX7J139673
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 142,393 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jmJD3ZaD98qHRHAH2kozrCI4gVKUDP2J
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE BATTERY AWD AUTOPILOT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM 140,599 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE BATTERY AWD AUTOPILOT NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM 79,577 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LATHER 148,236 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
Call Dealer
403-770-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2007 Mercedes-Benz B200