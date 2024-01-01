$11,988+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
V8 NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
V8 NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,905KM
VIN WDDNG71X57A011222
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 121,905 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 V8 WITH 121905 KMS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
A/C,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,Multi-Zone A/C,Power Passenger Seat,Tires - Front Performance,Power Windows,Rain Sensing Wipers,Active Suspension,Front Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Rear Wheel Drive,Intermittent Wipers,Variable...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class