2007 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 V8 WITH 121905 KMS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

121,905 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

V8 NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

V8 NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,905KM
VIN WDDNG71X57A011222

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 121,905 KM

2007 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 V8 WITH 121905 KMS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

A/C,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,Multi-Zone A/C,Power Passenger Seat,Tires - Front Performance,Power Windows,Rain Sensing Wipers,Active Suspension,Front Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Rear Wheel Drive,Intermittent Wipers,Variable...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class