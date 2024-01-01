Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37061 <br/>Lot #: 707 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

163,914 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550V

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550V

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11719633
  2. 11719633
  3. 11719633
  4. 11719633
  5. 11719633
  6. 11719633
  7. 11719633
  8. 11719633
  9. 11719633
  10. 11719633
  11. 11719633
  12. 11719633
  13. 11719633
  14. 11719633
  15. 11719633
  16. 11719633
  17. 11719633
  18. 11719633
  19. 11719633
  20. 11719633
  21. 11719633
  22. 11719633
  23. 11719633
  24. 11719633
  25. 11719633
  26. 11719633
  27. 11719633
  28. 11719633
  29. 11719633
  30. 11719633
  31. 11719633
  32. 11719633
  33. 11719633
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,914KM
VIN WDDNG86X07A127300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37061
  • Mileage 163,914 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37061
Lot #: 707
Reserve Price: $8,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2003 Honda Accord for sale in Calgary, AB
2003 Honda Accord 306,167 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 207,463 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT 179,332 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class