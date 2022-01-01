2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8075416

8075416 Stock #: GTS4213

GTS4213 VIN: WDDNG71X77A102962

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,052 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Bluetooth Connection

