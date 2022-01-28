Menu
2007 MINI Cooper S

173,145 KM

Details Description

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

173,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8183703
  • Stock #: 29342
  • VIN: WMWMF73527TL83557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 173,145 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 8.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29342 - LOT #: 583 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,800 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2010 GMC Terrain SLE
 203,113 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rondo
 199,805 KM
$950 + tax & lic
2003 BMW 745i
 198,546 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

