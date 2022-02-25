2007 Nissan Versa

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 6 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435394

8435394 Stock #: 34431

34431 VIN: 3N1BC13EX7L441387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34431

Mileage 103,671 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.