Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 PETERBILT 379

1,473,715 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 PETERBILT 379

2007 PETERBILT 379

T/A

Watch This Vehicle

2007 PETERBILT 379

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8560970
  2. 8560970
  3. 8560970
  4. 8560970
  5. 8560970
  6. 8560970
  7. 8560970
  8. 8560970
  9. 8560970
  10. 8560970
  11. 8560970
  12. 8560970
  13. 8560970
  14. 8560970
  15. 8560970
  16. 8560970
  17. 8560970
  18. 8560970
  19. 8560970
  20. 8560970
  21. 8560970
  22. 8560970
  23. 8560970
  24. 8560970
  25. 8560970
  26. 8560970
  27. 8560970
  28. 8560970
  29. 8560970
  30. 8560970
  31. 8560970
  32. 8560970
  33. 8560970
  34. 8560970
  35. 8560970
  36. 8560970
  37. 8560970
  38. 8560970
  39. 8560970
  40. 8560970
  41. 8560970
  42. 8560970
  43. 8560970
  44. 8560970
  45. 8560970
  46. 8560970
  47. 8560970
  48. 8560970
  49. 8560970
  50. 8560970
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,473,715KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560970
  • Stock #: 26402
  • VIN: 1XP5DU9X67N658242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,473,715 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 26402 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - * 18 SPEED * CAT C-15 6NZ * CVIP : 06/2022 * CABIN AIR BAG LEAK * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2004 Mercedes-Benz E...
 155,489 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2001 Ford Focus SE
 176,526 KM
$1,200 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 86,116 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory