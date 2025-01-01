$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 PJ Trailers UNKNOWN T/A
2007 PJ Trailers UNKNOWN T/A
VIN 4P5FS202071092089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday April 30.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 68308
Lot #: 461
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
