Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac G5

277,790 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac G5

2007 Pontiac G5

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac G5

GT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

277,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8595341
  • Stock #: 0308
  • VIN: 1G2AN15B577176053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 PONTIAC G5 2.4L 4cyl. FWD277,790 KM$2800.00+gstStock # 0308Rebuilt StatusTIRES: NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA RSI [FRT - 9/32] GOODRIDE SA-07 [REAR -8/32]FEATURES: SUNROOF, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TINTED GLASS, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RvXvpCF7piL1N46e4KGFnFKKsbRHDA2KWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2007 Pontiac G5 GT
 277,790 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Focus SE
 166,104 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2000 Toyota Sienna LE
 208,420 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory