2007 Pontiac Montana

234,529 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2007 Pontiac Montana

2007 Pontiac Montana

4dr Ext WB w/1SC

2007 Pontiac Montana

4dr Ext WB w/1SC

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

234,529KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373271
  • Stock #: 0449
  • VIN: 1GMDV33157D161712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 234,529 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 PONTIAC MONTANA 3.9L V6 FWD 234,529 KM$2000.00+gstStock #0449ACTIVE STATUSONE OWNERNO REPORTED ACCIDENTS NEW : BRAKE PADS [FRT & REAR], WINDSHIELD FEATURES: DVD ENTERTAINMENT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Fwrummdsvkd02NYWqDw4f7Qf1I3PJb3cWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

