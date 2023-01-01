2007 Pontiac Torrent...

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10217931

10217931 Stock #: 0435

0435 VIN: 2CKDL63F376027585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 236 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.