2007 Saturn Relay

211,844 KM

Details Description

$500

+ tax & licensing
$500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Saturn Relay

2007 Saturn Relay

2007 Saturn Relay

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$500

+ taxes & licensing

211,844KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8281437
  • Stock #: 31138
  • VIN: 5GZDV031X7D158841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31138
  • Mileage 211,844 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 8.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31138 - LOT #: 535 - RESERVE PRICE: $500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

