Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><div><div><div><div><p><span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac,<span> </span></span><span>Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span></p></div></div></div></div></div><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1741387133308_2917211190329583 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2007 Subaru Impreza

207,753 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Subaru Impreza

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12263173

2007 Subaru Impreza

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,753KM
VIN JF1GG61647H807817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 807817
  • Mileage 207,753 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
Anti-Theft System
Dual visor vanity mirrors
4-way manual front passenger seat
Driver foot rest
Rear window defogger w/timer
Outside temp indicator
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Pwr windows w/driver window auto-down
Illuminated ignition key ring
Front door storage compartments
Coin box
Lockable & illuminated glove box
Leather-wrapped gear selector
Front armrest w/console storage
Digital LED clock in dash
Console-integrated dual front cup holders
Air conditioning w/filtration system
Assist grips at outboard seating positions
Dome light w/off delay
Passenger seatback pockets
Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat
Cargo area grocery bag hook
Adjustable dash illumination

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
4-speed automatic transmission
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Sport-tuned suspension
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
P205/55VR16 Bridgestone Potenza all-season mud & snow tires
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Platinum spark plugs

Safety

airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible steering column
Side-impact door beams
Front & rear crumple zones
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Removable/adjustable rear head restraints
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/driver & front passenger occupant sensors
Passive safety type height-adjustable front head restraints

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Glass-integrated antenna

Convenience

Halogen projector beam headlights w/auto-off

Additional Features

coolant temp
Oil pressure
door ajar
brake fluid
Warning lights-inc: ABS
pretensioners & load limiters
(2) retractable rear cup holders
Aluminum alloy hood
12V pwr outlet in dash
AM/FM stereo w/CD player & (4) speakers
Front & rear embroidered floor mats
Transmission brake/shifter interlock
3-point rear seat belts-inc: ALR/ELR for all positions & outboard positions height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
Front corner spoilers
Mesh-type grille w/body-colour trim
Black foldable black heated pwr mirrors
Anthracite black woven cloth seat fabric w/grey side bolsters
8000rpm tachometer
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/head & chest protection
Body-colour aerodynamic ground effects moulding
Fixed intermittent rear window wiper w/washer & de-icer heater
Cargo area gear bars
Full-time all-wheel drive-inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Compact T135/70D16 spare tire
2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes-inc: front dual-piston calipers
16 x 6.5 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
fuel door location
3-point front seat belts w/height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
Front bucket sport seats-inc: 6-way manual driver seat
Analog instrument panel-inc: red needles
4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension-inc: front lower L-arms
rear parallel links

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited 168,646 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 197,023 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 163,761 KM $28,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2007 Subaru Impreza