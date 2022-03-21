Menu
2007 Toyota 4Runner

269,729 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2007 Toyota 4Runner

2007 Toyota 4Runner

4WD/Limited/Leather/Sunroof/

2007 Toyota 4Runner

4WD/Limited/Leather/Sunroof/

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

269,729KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8807939
  Stock #: 66078
  VIN: JTEBT17R270066078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66078
  • Mileage 269,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Pre-Owned 2007 Toyota 4 Runner V8 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats,Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

