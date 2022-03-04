$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2007 Toyota Matrix
BASE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8644298
- Stock #: 42298B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 399,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2007 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO STD. Its transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Matrix comes equipped with these options: Warnings-inc: front passenger seat belt, door ajar, headlamps on, low washer fluid, low engine oil, low fuel, Tonneau cover, Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tailpipe, Side window defoggers, Side & underneath storage area compartments, Remote fuel door release, Reflector style halogen headlamps, Rear seat heater ducts, and Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.