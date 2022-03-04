Menu
2007 Toyota Matrix

399,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

BASE

2007 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

399,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8644298
  • Stock #: 42298B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 399,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2007 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO STD. Its transmission and Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Matrix comes equipped with these options: Warnings-inc: front passenger seat belt, door ajar, headlamps on, low washer fluid, low engine oil, low fuel, Tonneau cover, Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tailpipe, Side window defoggers, Side & underneath storage area compartments, Remote fuel door release, Reflector style halogen headlamps, Rear seat heater ducts, and Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

