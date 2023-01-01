2007 Toyota Prius

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

239,908 KM Used Excellent Condition

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9456742

Stock #: 0360

VIN: JTDKB20U377632395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 239,908 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Locks

