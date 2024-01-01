Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 51202 <br/>Lot #: 721 <br/>Reserve Price: $10,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2007 Toyota Tacoma

272,263 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Tacoma

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12036235

2007 Toyota Tacoma

Base

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12036235
  2. 12036235
  3. 12036235
  4. 12036235
  5. 12036235
  6. 12036235
  7. 12036235
  8. 12036235
  9. 12036235
  10. 12036235
  11. 12036235
  12. 12036235
  13. 12036235
  14. 12036235
  15. 12036235
  16. 12036235
  17. 12036235
  18. 12036235
  19. 12036235
  20. 12036235
  21. 12036235
  22. 12036235
  23. 12036235
  24. 12036235
  25. 12036235
  26. 12036235
  27. 12036235
  28. 12036235
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
272,263KM
VIN 5TEMU52N17Z429346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51202
  • Mileage 272,263 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51202
Lot #: 721
Reserve Price: $10,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Altima S for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Nissan Altima S 269,365 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Ford Escape XLT 242,229 KM $1,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Jeep Commander Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Jeep Commander Limited 132,699 KM $6,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Tacoma