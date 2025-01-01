Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 85996 <br/>Lot #: 724 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,200 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *CLUTCH - HIGH BITE* RUNS ROUGH**PANELS PAINTED* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2007 Toyota Yaris

222,612 KM

Details Description

$1,200

+ GST
2007 Toyota Yaris

12894086

2007 Toyota Yaris

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,200

+ GST

Used
222,612KM
VIN JTDJT923775114730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 85996
  • Mileage 222,612 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85996
Lot #: 724
Reserve Price: $1,200
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*CLUTCH - HIGH BITE* RUNS ROUGH**PANELS PAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$1,200

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Toyota Yaris