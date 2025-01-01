Menu
date 2025-01-01

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 76425 
Lot #: 530 
Reserve Price: $1,200 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. 
 *POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE- RUST* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

224,435 KM

Details Description

$1,200

+ GST
2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

12658251

2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,200

+ GST

Used
224,435KM
VIN 3VWTK49M37M633147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76425
  • Mileage 224,435 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 76425
Lot #: 530
Reserve Price: $1,200
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
*POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE- RUST*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,200

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Volkswagen City Jetta