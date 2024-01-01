Menu
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

367,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

5-Door

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

5-Door

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

367,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWDR71K07W267551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 367,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit