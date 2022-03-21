Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Volvo VNM T/A

1,900,117 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2007 Volvo VNM T/A

2007 Volvo VNM T/A

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Volvo VNM T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8918650
  2. 8918650
  3. 8918650
  4. 8918650
  5. 8918650
  6. 8918650
  7. 8918650
  8. 8918650
  9. 8918650
  10. 8918650
  11. 8918650
  12. 8918650
  13. 8918650
  14. 8918650
  15. 8918650
  16. 8918650
  17. 8918650
  18. 8918650
  19. 8918650
  20. 8918650
  21. 8918650
  22. 8918650
  23. 8918650
  24. 8918650
  25. 8918650
  26. 8918650
  27. 8918650
  28. 8918650
  29. 8918650
  30. 8918650
  31. 8918650
  32. 8918650
  33. 8918650
  34. 8918650
  35. 8918650
  36. 8918650
  37. 8918650
  38. 8918650
  39. 8918650
  40. 8918650
  41. 8918650
  42. 8918650
  43. 8918650
  44. 8918650
  45. 8918650
  46. 8918650
  47. 8918650
  48. 8918650
  49. 8918650
  50. 8918650
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

1,900,117KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8918650
  • Stock #: 43337
  • VIN: 4V4MC9GH27N483789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,900,117 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 13.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 43337 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - * BATTERY LIGHT FLASHING * AIR LEAK * 13 SPEED * D12 270 HP * CVIP:09/2022 * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford F-150 FX4
 229,866 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 313,872 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Malib...
 179,810 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory