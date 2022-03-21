2007 Volvo VNM T/A

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 1 , 9 0 0 , 1 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8918650

8918650 Stock #: 43337

43337 VIN: 4V4MC9GH27N483789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 1,900,117 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.