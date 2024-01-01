$5,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Volvo XC70
2007 Volvo XC70
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,981KM
VIN YV4SZ592971268644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 45268
- Mileage 189,981 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 26.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 45268
Lot #: 615
Reserve Price: $5,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2007 Volvo XC70