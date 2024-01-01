Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50910 <br/>Lot #: 666 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> **HEATER INOPERABLE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2007 Volvo XC90

250,481 KM

Details Description

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
2007 Volvo XC90

12032497

2007 Volvo XC90

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,481KM
VIN YV4CZ852871359030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50910
  • Mileage 250,481 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50910
Lot #: 666
Reserve Price: $2,400
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
**HEATER INOPERABLE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2007 Volvo XC90