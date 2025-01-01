$8,988+ GST
2007 Yamaha YZF-R6
Location
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JYARJ12N87A002176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Motorcycle
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # A2176
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
[""]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
