2007 Yamaha YZFR6L

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,688 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 8 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7667908

7667908 VIN: JYARJ12N87A002176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 22,803 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Interior Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.