This 2008 Acura MDX gives you a sense of calm confidence every time you slide behind the wheel, making both daily drives and weekend getaways feel smooth and rewarding. Its comfortable, commanding presence turns the ordinary into something youll genuinely enjoy. <div><br></div><div><ul><li>All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas </li><li>In-house financing available (O.A.C.) </li><li>Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals </li><li>Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues) </li><li>Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage </li><li>Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.) </li></ul></div><div><br></div><div><b>Open 7 days:</b> MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103 </div><div><b>Location:</b> 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental) </div><div><b>Contact:</b> 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca </div><div>Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included </div><div>AMVIC licensed dealer </div><div>Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)

2008 Acura MDX

217,403 KM

$7,988

+ GST
2008 Acura MDX

| NEW YEARS SPECIAL!

13486805

2008 Acura MDX

| NEW YEARS SPECIAL!

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$7,988

+ GST

Used
217,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HNYD28298H001724

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AP1724
  • Mileage 217,403 KM

This 2008 Acura MDX gives you a sense of calm confidence every time you slide behind the wheel, making both daily drives and weekend getaways feel smooth and rewarding. Its comfortable, commanding presence turns the ordinary into something youll genuinely enjoy.

  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)



GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$7,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2008 Acura MDX