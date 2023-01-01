Menu
2008 Acura RDX

158,691 KM

Details Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-770-9294

Recertified/Rebuilt

Location

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

158,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161762
  • Stock #: 803252
  • VIN: 5J8TB18258A803252

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 158,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,Traction Control,Stability Control,All Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spoiler,H...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

