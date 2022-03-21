Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Audi A4

169,078 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Audi A4

2008 Audi A4

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi A4

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8692379
  2. 8692379
  3. 8692379
  4. 8692379
  5. 8692379
  6. 8692379
  7. 8692379
  8. 8692379
  9. 8692379
  10. 8692379
  11. 8692379
  12. 8692379
  13. 8692379
  14. 8692379
  15. 8692379
  16. 8692379
  17. 8692379
  18. 8692379
  19. 8692379
  20. 8692379
  21. 8692379
  22. 8692379
  23. 8692379
  24. 8692379
  25. 8692379
  26. 8692379
  27. 8692379
  28. 8692379
  29. 8692379
  30. 8692379
  31. 8692379
  32. 8692379
  33. 8692379
  34. 8692379
  35. 8692379
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,078KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692379
  • Stock #: 39260
  • VIN: WAUDF68E08A166511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39260
  • Mileage 169,078 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 14.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39260 - LOT #: 655 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Keystone IMPACT...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,321 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Ford Mustang Base
 203,590 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory