2008 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cell Phone Hookup Convertible Hardtop Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.