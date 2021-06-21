2008 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7435967

7435967 VIN: WBAWB735X8P039585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 135,035 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cell Phone Hookup Sun/Moonroof

