2008 BMW 5 Series

$1,950 + taxes & licensing 3 1 9 , 4 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9375169

9375169 Stock #: 55266

55266 VIN: WBANV93528CZ69325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55266

Mileage 319,449 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.