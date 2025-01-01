Menu
<p data-start=136 data-end=455><strong data-start=136 data-end=180>2008 BMW X3 3.0 xDrive | Stock #WBJ14230</strong><br data-start=180 data-end=183 /><strong data-start=183 data-end=253>Price: $11,900 + GST and costs & charges associated with financing</strong><br data-start=253 data-end=256 /><br data-start=333 data-end=336 /><em data-start=336 data-end=379>Includes a <strong data-start=348 data-end=378>1-Year Powertrain Warranty</strong></em><br data-start=379 data-end=382 /><strong data-start=382 data-end=429>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices Plus GST</strong><br data-start=429 data-end=432 /><strong data-start=432 data-end=455>By Appointment Only</strong></p><p data-start=457 data-end=690>Just arrived — a clean, <strong data-start=481 data-end=494>hail-free</strong> 2008 BMW X3 3.0 xDrive with <strong data-start=523 data-end=537>186,191 km</strong>, offering classic BMW handling, solid build quality, and all-weather capability thanks to BMW’s intelligent xDrive AWD system. A great value luxury SUV.</p><h3 data-start=692 data-end=712><strong data-start=696 data-end=712>Key Features</strong></h3><ul data-start=713 data-end=943><li data-start=713 data-end=737><p data-start=715 data-end=737>3.0L inline-6 engine</p></li><li data-start=738 data-end=764><p data-start=740 data-end=764>xDrive all-wheel drive</p></li><li data-start=765 data-end=785><p data-start=767 data-end=785>Leather interior</p></li><li data-start=786 data-end=807><p data-start=788 data-end=807>Panoramic sunroof</p></li><li data-start=808 data-end=824><p data-start=810 data-end=824>Heated seats</p></li><li data-start=825 data-end=841><p data-start=827 data-end=841>Alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=842 data-end=859><p data-start=844 data-end=859>Premium audio</p></li><li data-start=860 data-end=878><p data-start=862 data-end=878>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=879 data-end=908><p data-start=881 data-end=908>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=909 data-end=943><p data-start=911 data-end=943>Power windows, locks & mirrors</p></li></ul><h3 data-start=945 data-end=979><strong data-start=949 data-end=979>Condition & Reconditioning</strong></h3><p data-start=980 data-end=1018>This X3 is currently undergoing its:</p><ul data-start=1019 data-end=1135><li data-start=1019 data-end=1053><p data-start=1021 data-end=1053><strong data-start=1021 data-end=1051>Out-of-Province Inspection</strong></p></li><li data-start=1054 data-end=1099><p data-start=1056 data-end=1099><strong data-start=1056 data-end=1097>Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment</strong></p></li><li data-start=1100 data-end=1135><p data-start=1102 data-end=1135><strong data-start=1102 data-end=1133>Full Professional Detailing</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=1137 data-end=1194>Once complete, it will be fully ready for its next owner.</p><p data-start=1210 data-end=1368> </p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

