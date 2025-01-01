$11,900+ GST
2008 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 3.0si
2008 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 3.0si
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$11,900
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,191 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 BMW X3 3.0 xDrive | Stock #WBJ14230
Price: $11,900 + GST and costs & charges associated with financing
Includes a 1-Year Powertrain Warranty
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices Plus GST
By Appointment Only
Just arrived — a clean, hail-free 2008 BMW X3 3.0 xDrive with 186,191 km, offering classic BMW handling, solid build quality, and all-weather capability thanks to BMW’s intelligent xDrive AWD system. A great value luxury SUV.Key Features
3.0L inline-6 engine
xDrive all-wheel drive
Leather interior
Panoramic sunroof
Heated seats
Alloy wheels
Premium audio
Cruise control
Dual-zone climate control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
This X3 is currently undergoing its:
Out-of-Province Inspection
Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Full Professional Detailing
Once complete, it will be fully ready for its next owner.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive
Email Fagan Family Automotive
Fagan Family Automotive
Call Dealer
403-437-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-437-6026