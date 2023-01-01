Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW X5

190,024 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 BMW X5

2008 BMW X5

3.0si

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW X5

3.0si

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10125891
  2. 10125891
  3. 10125891
  4. 10125891
  5. 10125891
  6. 10125891
  7. 10125891
  8. 10125891
  9. 10125891
  10. 10125891
  11. 10125891
  12. 10125891
  13. 10125891
  14. 10125891
  15. 10125891
  16. 10125891
  17. 10125891
  18. 10125891
  19. 10125891
  20. 10125891
  21. 10125891
  22. 10125891
  23. 10125891
  24. 10125891
  25. 10125891
  26. 10125891
  27. 10125891
Contact Seller

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10125891
  • Stock #: 72088
  • VIN: 5UXFE43518L034564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72088
  • Mileage 190,024 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72088 - LOT #: 614 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2003 Audi A4 1.8T
 131,320 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge Limited
 202,517 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 STX
 141,225 KM
$34,700 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory