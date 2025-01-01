2008 BMW X5

Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 21.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 54398 
Lot #: 460 
Reserve Price: $4,950 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. 
 *TOW**UNIT REQUIRES BOOSTER PACK TO STAY RUNNING** **BACK UP CAMERA INOPERABLE** 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

Details Description

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Contact Seller

Used
310,539KM
VIN 5UXFE83518L160849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 54398
  • Mileage 310,539 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 21.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 54398
Lot #: 460
Reserve Price: $4,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*TOW**UNIT REQUIRES BOOSTER PACK TO STAY RUNNING** **BACK UP CAMERA INOPERABLE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 BMW X5