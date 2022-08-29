$8,988+ tax & licensing
2008 Cadillac DTS
Professional LIMO 9 PASSENGER LEATHER SEATS
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
69,291KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9030622
- Stock #: 550516
- VIN: 1GEEK90Y28U550516
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 69,291 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 CADILLAC DTS PROFESSIONAL LIMOUSINE WITH LOW 69291 KMS, 9 PASSENGERS, LEATHER SEATS, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4