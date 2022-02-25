2008 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 8 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8423901

8423901 Stock #: GT7238

GT7238 VIN: 1GNFG154981157210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # GT7238

Mileage 94,875 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.