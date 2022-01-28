2008 Chevrolet Malibu

$3,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 1 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8253754

8253754 Stock #: 30893

30893 VIN: 1G1ZG57B284266575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 30893

Mileage 177,119 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.