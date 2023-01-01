2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$8,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 7 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10421103

10421103 Stock #: 79274

79274 VIN: 2GCEK13M281253339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 79274

Mileage 181,720 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.