Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

181,720 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10421103
  2. 10421103
  3. 10421103
  4. 10421103
  5. 10421103
  6. 10421103
  7. 10421103
  8. 10421103
  9. 10421103
  10. 10421103
  11. 10421103
  12. 10421103
  13. 10421103
  14. 10421103
  15. 10421103
  16. 10421103
  17. 10421103
  18. 10421103
  19. 10421103
  20. 10421103
  21. 10421103
  22. 10421103
  23. 10421103
  24. 10421103
  25. 10421103
  26. 10421103
  27. 10421103
  28. 10421103
  29. 10421103
  30. 10421103
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
181,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10421103
  • Stock #: 79274
  • VIN: 2GCEK13M281253339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79274
  • Mileage 181,720 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 19.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 79274 - LOT #: 572 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2000 GMC Sierra 1500...
 408,530 KM
$1,950 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Odyssey EX
 210,811 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlan...
 217,091 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory