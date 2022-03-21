$6,000+ tax & licensing
403-248-4881
2008 Chrysler Sebring
PREMIUM LINE
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,000
- Listing ID: 8806247
- Stock #: 032
- VIN: 1C3LC55R68N239466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 149,060 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING PREMIUM LINE CONVERTIBLE 2.7L V6 FWD
149,060 KM
$6000.00+gst
Stock # 0320
ACTIVE STATUS
FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DsuRq3yLncMHf4X2aDCzD42ecTDq%2BMmi
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
