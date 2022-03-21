Menu
2008 Chrysler Sebring

149,060 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2008 Chrysler Sebring

2008 Chrysler Sebring

PREMIUM LINE

2008 Chrysler Sebring

PREMIUM LINE

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

149,060KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806247
  • Stock #: 032
  • VIN: 1C3LC55R68N239466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 149,060 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING PREMIUM LINE CONVERTIBLE 2.7L V6 FWD 

149,060 KM

$6000.00+gst

Stock # 0320

ACTIVE STATUS 

FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DsuRq3yLncMHf4X2aDCzD42ecTDq%2BMmi

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details

(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM

(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

